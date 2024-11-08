Friday, November 8, 2024

You're Invited To Opening Reception For "On The Move: NYC And Beyond" Exhibition By Artist Piotr Olszewski Featuring Street Photographs And Landscapes At RIVAA Gallery Saturday Evening November 9

You're invited to the opening reception for artist and local Roosevelt Island resident Piotr Olszewski "On The Move: NYC And Beyond" exhibition at the Roosevelt Island RIVAA Gallery tomorrow evening.

According to the RIVAA Gallery:

On the Move: NYC and Beyond | A Solo Show by Piotr Olszewski

On View from November 9 - 17, 2024 at RIVAA Gallery

Opening Reception Tomorrow, November 9 from 5 - 8PM

The exhibition On the Move: NYC and Beyond features landscape and street photographs by Piotr Olszewski exploring the relationship between space and time. Taken in New York City, Arizona, Texas, and other states between 2010-2024, they offer a reflection on seemingly contrasting environments that make up our country.

Join us for the opening reception from 5-8 PM on Saturday, November 9 at RIVAA Gallery, 527 Main Street, Roosevelt Island, NY. The exhibition runs from November 9-17, and there is no charge to visit.

Read more about the exhibition and the artist here.

SUPPORT RIVAA 

RIVAA Gallery, 527 Main Street, New York, NY 10044

