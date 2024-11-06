Kamala Harris Overwhelmingly Wins 2024 Presidential Vote On Roosevelt Island - Not True For The Nation, Donald Trump Is The Next President Of United States
I wish I could say that as Roosevelt Island votes in the 2024 Presidential election, so does the rest of the nation. Sadly, that was not true as Donald Trump defeated Kamala Harris in the 2024 Presidential election.
How did Roosevelt Island vote in the election?
Roosevelt Island Early Vote and Election Day Coordinator Judy Berdy reports that 1,997 ballots were cast during early voting and 1,000 ballots were cast on Election Day for a total of 2,997 votes. The most ever.
According to the NYC Board Of Election November 5,2024 unofficial results,
Kamala Harris received a total of 1,846 votes, Donald Trump received 382 votes and write in votes were 46 for a total of 2,274 with 99% reporting in Roosevelt Island Election Districts 59 - 62.
I'm not sure why there is a difference between the 2997 combined Early Voting/Election day ballots reported and the unofficial 2274 Board of Election voting results reported.
The NYC Map Atlas compares the 2020/2024 Presidential Election vote numbers by Election Districts including Roosevelt Island.Click here to compare how Roosevelt Island voted between Biden/Trump in 2020 and Harris/Trump in 2024. The 2024 vote numbers are slightly different than the Board of Election numbers.
New York City had the lowest Democratic vote share in decades, and former President Donald Trump made significant gains in the 2024 presidential election.— THE CITY (@THECITYNY) November 6, 2024
Here’s how the vote broke down in each election district:
https://t.co/MJObrwf3hF
After the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, even many Republicans believed Donald Trump’s political career was over. He proved everyone wrong.— The New York Times (@nytimes) November 6, 2024
Here’s how Trump transcended scandal, felony convictions and two assassination attempts, and fought his way back to power.https://t.co/bydLmxHmFa pic.twitter.com/cZlbGN5jzB
During his presidential campaign, Donald Trump played on economic worries and fears around immigration to defeat Kamala Harris. Shane Goldmacher, a national political correspondent for The New York Times, explains. https://t.co/EyPlPD8FxI pic.twitter.com/Wp1MTqN6jP— The New York Times (@nytimes) November 6, 2024
Donald Trump’s victory could lead to the derailment of all or many of the legal proceedings against him as a result of the Justice Department guidelines that prohibit pursuing prosecutions of sitting presidents. https://t.co/3m7EyWOBpl pic.twitter.com/VCbHhDyne7— The New York Times (@nytimes) November 6, 2024
In Kamala Harris's final speech of her presidential campaign, she publicly conceded defeat to President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday in a defiant and impassioned speech at Howard University, her alma mater. https://t.co/OkgE7Oxpbl pic.twitter.com/bnlvEvwT6j— The New York Times (@nytimes) November 6, 2024
Trump now control the Presidency, Senate and Supreme Court. Control of the House of Representatives is still to be determined.
0 comments :
Post a Comment