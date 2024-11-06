Kamala Harris Overwhelmingly Wins 2024 Presidential Vote On Roosevelt Island - Not True For The Nation, Donald Trump Is The Next President Of United States

I wish I could say that as Roosevelt Island votes in the 2024 Presidential election, so does the rest of the nation. Sadly, that was not true as Donald Trump defeated Kamala Harris in the 2024 Presidential election.

How did Roosevelt Island vote in the election?

Roosevelt Island Early Vote and Election Day Coordinator Judy Berdy reports that 1,997 ballots were cast during early voting and 1,000 ballots were cast on Election Day for a total of 2,997 votes. The most ever.

According to the NYC Board Of Election November 5,2024 unofficial results,

Kamala Harris received a total of 1,846 votes, Donald Trump received 382 votes and write in votes were 46 for a total of 2,274 with 99% reporting in Roosevelt Island Election Districts 59 - 62.

I'm not sure why there is a difference between the 2997 combined Early Voting/Election day ballots reported and the unofficial 2274 Board of Election voting results reported.

The NYC Map Atlas compares the 2020/2024 Presidential Election vote numbers by Election Districts including Roosevelt Island.





Click here to compare how Roosevelt Island voted between Biden/Trump in 2020 and Harris/Trump in 2024. The 2024 vote numbers are slightly different than the Board of Election numbers.

Trump now control the Presidency, Senate and Supreme Court. Control of the House of Representatives is still to be determined.