Almost 2 Thousand Roosevelt Island Residents Cast 2024 Early Voting Ballots At RIVAA Gallery - Last Chance For Roosevelt Island To Vote On November 5 Election Day At PS/IS 217
WHAT DID 1979 ISLANDERS DO LAST WEEK? THEY VOTED EARLY!!The last week had been invigorating, interesting, exhausting and definitely not boring.
Islanders showed up in numbers that surprised us. There were dozens of who were first time voters, all of whom got a round of applause from the poll workers and other voters.
The hours are grueling, 96 open to the public plus opening and closing times. Luckily most of our team live on the island so the commute is minimal. Our team is great, every day every one of our 24 poll workers were at the poll-site.
Mommies, daddies, babies, grannies and grandpas all came to vote in all modes of transport!!!
Thanks to our great community for turning out. The comment I got the most from off islanders is what a small town this is!!!
I will be up at 4 a.m. tomorrow to open the school pollsite at 5 a.m. and welcome voters at 6 a.m.THANKS TO RIVAA FOR USE OF THE GALLERY FOR OUR EARLY VOTING SITE. THANKS TO MARGIE SMITH, CAT AND JIM FOR MAKING US WELCOME IN THIS WONDERFUL SPACE!
As previously reported, in the 2020 Presidential election:
... Joe Biden received a total of 1832 Roosevelt Island votes, 1637 on the Democratic Party Line and 195 on the Working Families Party line.
Donald Trump received a total of 381 Roosevelt Island votes, 354 on the Republican Party Line and 27 on the Conservative Party line....
for a total of 2213 votes.
In the 2016 Presidential election:
... Hillary Clinton received 2229 Roosevelt Island votes and Donald Trump received 331 Roosevelt Island votes...
for a total of 2560 votes.
... 2,873 Roosevelt Islanders voted, 2418 for President- Elect (that sounds good) Barack Obama, 424 for Senator John McCain and 31 for others....
and:
... In the 2004 Presidential election, 2373 Roosevelt Islanders voted, Kerry received 1973 votes, Bush 380 and Nader 20....
Hopefully, we'll have the results of the 2024 Presidential election soon.
