Almost 2 Thousand Roosevelt Island Residents Cast 2024 Early Voting Ballots At RIVAA Gallery - Last Chance For Roosevelt Island To Vote On November 5 Election Day At PS/IS 217

The last week had been invigorating, interesting, exhausting and definitely not boring.

Islanders showed up in numbers that surprised us. There were dozens of who were first time voters, all of whom got a round of applause from the poll workers and other voters.

The hours are grueling, 96 open to the public plus opening and closing times. Luckily most of our team live on the island so the commute is minimal. Our team is great, every day every one of our 24 poll workers were at the poll-site.

Mommies, daddies, babies, grannies and grandpas all came to vote in all modes of transport!!!

Thanks to our great community for turning out. The comment I got the most from off islanders is what a small town this is!!!

I will be up at 4 a.m. tomorrow to open the school pollsite at 5 a.m. and welcome voters at 6 a.m.

THANKS TO RIVAA FOR USE OF THE GALLERY FOR OUR EARLY VOTING SITE. THANKS TO MARGIE SMITH, CAT AND JIM FOR MAKING US WELCOME IN THIS WONDERFUL SPACE!