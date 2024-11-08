Good News Update, Missing Roosevelt Island Young Woman Spotted In Manhattan By Neighbor and Safely Returned To Her Family Today
Roosevelt Island residents Dan & Amanda Sadlier are going through a parent's nightmare - a daughter missing since November 1....
Mr Sadlier reports today:
Our neighbor Belén just spotted her in the middle of NYC, approached her, startling the person that she was with (likely saving this young woman’s life).
Markeysha returned home 20 minutes later...
