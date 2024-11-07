Roosevelt Island Parents Pleading For Help Searching For 21 Year Old Daughter With Special Needs, Markeysha Missing Since November 1

Markeysha (our 21 year old) left the apartment unbeknownst to us at 7AM. Many of you know this, but Markeysha is on the autism spectrum, and lives with additional special needs as well (Though she doesn’t present this from a physical appearance standpoint). Markeysha has gone through some pretty traumatic experiences in her life, and it has formed much of her daily decision making at this point. She was frustrated after a semi-normal conflict with family members the night before.

NYPD and Roosevelt Island Public Safety Department are working with us to find her, and info has been sent to the news and hospitals at this point.

She has had a very tough year. Amanda Talmage Sadlier and I have been working incredibly hard behind the scenes to try and get her into a group home or assisted living situation where she may be able to flourish more. Though we have been approved for the funding to do so by OPWDD, it’s been over a year now trying to activate that funding with no forward motion.

Here is what we are asking:

1) Please share this post and DM if you see her. She is now a few days without critical meds

2) Look out for her. We suspect she is visiting city libraries, and often frequents Central Park, Bryant Park, and Herald Square when she is able. She loves perusing B&H photo/video on the westside as well

3) If you see her, DM or give us a call and reassure her that she is loved, missed, and a bunch of people want her home. And please be in prayer for her, and for our family.

4) If you are in the city, I’m assuming our church will spend some time praying for her tomorrow in service if we still don’t know where she is. We would love to have you join us at 11:30AM

Hopefully I’ll be able send out some good news in the next few hours, but thought it is likely important to get this out.