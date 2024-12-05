5.. 4.. 3.. 2..1, Santa Claus And Mrs Claus Count Down The Lighting Of The Roosevelt Island Christmas Holiday Tree Tonight And Then Jingle Bells

A wonderful, but very cold, Roosevelt Island Christmas Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony this evening at the Meditation Lawn with performances from the Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance kids, local Girl Scouts and Roosevelt Island Youth Center.

The enthusiastic crowd, with the help of Roosevelt Island Public Safety Department Deputy Chief Anthony Amoroso chanted for Santa Claus.

Then came the arrival of Santa Claus with Mrs Claus and the countdown to the Lighting of the Roosevelt Island Christmas Holiday Tree began. 5,4, 3, 2, 1 - Lights On,





Nice job by the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp.

Will update with video from some of the performance later.