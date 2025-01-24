Get Your Tickets Now For Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance Teen Drama Production Of Sense & Sensibility Next Weekend January 31 to February 2 - This Is Not Your Mother's Sense & Sensibility!
The Roosevelt Island Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance (MST&DA) presents their Teen Drama Production of Sense & Sensibility next weekend Friday January 31 - Sunday February 2.
About Sense and Sensibility
By Kate Hamill
Based on the novel by Jane Austen
A playful new adaptation of Jane Austen’s beloved novel follows the fortunes (and misfortunes) of the Dashwood sisters—sensible Elinor and hypersensitive Marianne—after their father’s sudden death leaves them financially destitute and socially vulnerable. Set in gossipy late 18th-century England, with a fresh female voice, the play is full of humor, emotional depth, and bold theatricality. SENSE AND SENSIBILITY examines our reactions, both reasonable and ridiculous, to societal pressures. When reputation is everything, how do you follow your heart?
and
This is not your mother’s Sense and Sensibility!...
Click here to get your tickets while still available.
cast
and creative team
of MST&DA Teen Theatre production of Sense and Sensibility.
More info about MST&DA programs and classes available at their website.
