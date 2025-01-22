Update On Roosevelt Island Tram Boarding Priority Preference - NY State Senator Liz Krueger Joins Mayor Adams, Assembly Member Seawright, Council Member Menin And Community Board 8 Supporting Some Form Of Priority Preference For Locals - But RIOC Still Says It's Illegal

Manhattan Community Board 8 approved a resolution in support of Roosevelt Island Tram boarding priority for NYC residents by a vote of 32 to 9 during last week's January 15 meeting. As previously reported;

... The Community Board has no power to implement such a policy but it's support may be helpful in persuading RIOC and the Governor to do so....

Well, some progress was made today when NY State Senator Liz Krueger, who previously has not been supportive of Roosevelt Island residents and workers Tram boarding priority, released a statement in support of NYC resident boarding priority on the Roosevelt Island Tram. According to Ms Kreuger:

The Tram’s popularity during peak tourist season is having a severe impact on Roosevelt Island residents, causing real hardship on their daily commutes to work, school, or critical appointments. For this reason, I support the resolution passed by Community Board 8 requesting NYC residents be given priority boarding on the Tram.

However, I also understand the complex practical realities that make this approach challenging to implement, including state Transportation Law, contracts between RIOC and the MTA, and other franchise agreements with the City.

I urge RIOC to explore workable options for implementing the resolution and present their findings to the community. In the meantime, I continue to press RIOC to increase the speed of the Tram to what it previously was, and I am pleased that the FCC dedicated signal for the Tram has been approved, which should expedite this process.

Note that Ms Krueger and Community Board 8 support Roosevelt Island Tram priority boarding preference for NYC residents, not limited to only Roosevelt Island residents and workers.

Ms Kreuger now joins Roosevelt Island elected officials including NYC Mayor Eric Adams, NY State Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright and NYC City Council Member Julie Menin who have all expressed support of some type of Roosevelt Island residents and workers priority boarding preference on the Roosevelt Island Tram. According to Roosevelt Island's NY State Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright: ... regarding overcrowding on the Roosevelt Island Tram. I strongly favor RIOC adopting an action plan that prioritizes access to residents of Roosevelt Island. The Tram is essential to the transportation of needs of the community. There are numerous categories of people who rely on the Tram, including those with disabilities, senior citizens, workers in all fields, parents and school-age children. Whether it is used for transportation to a medical appointment or a place of business, the Tram is a vital mode of transportation. While we welcome visitors to enjoy the vibrant life and attractions of Roosevelt Island, a plan is needed that will result in a reduction of wait time and an improved schedule that recognizes resident's usage. In the past, we have successfully advocated for ways to address transportation issues, including the expansion of RIOC's Red Bus service to ameliorate sharp service reductions. Similarly, we fought hard to ensure an F train shuttle during the Direct Track Fixation repairs last year. Now is the time for RIOC to step up and present an action plan that fully prioritizes resident use of the Tram. I have sent a copy of my comments to the RIOC leadership as well.... and Roosevelt Island NYC Council Member Julie Menin adds: As a supporter of Roosevelt Island residents and commuters, I value the importance of ensuring their needs are considered regarding tramway access. The Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation should ask for further clarification of existing New York State Transportation laws to determine the feasibility of prioritizing access to existing public transit. NYC Mayor Eric Adams supports the idea too:

... that while we recognize residents’ efforts advocating for the Tram priority boarding, the reality is that the Tram is a common carrier and a form of public transportation subject to state laws and certain inter-agency agreements....





Last November, I asked RIOC for:

... a copy of the full legal analysis (not the previously released public statement) that RIOC is relying on for its current position that resident/worker Tram boarding preference would be illegal. If necessary, please consider this a FOIL request.

and followed up:

... Also, please include copies of any Franchise Agreement with NYC that RIOC is relying on to assert that a resident and worker boarding preference for the Tram is illegal....

On January 9, 2025, I received this response from RIOC to my FOIL request.

As far as I can tell, there is nothing in the MTA Franchise agreements provided by RIOC that addresses the legality of Roosevelt Island Tram boarding priority preference.

... Does your response to my FOIL request mean that there are no agreements other than what you just sent that RIOC is relying upon to assert that a resident and worker boarding preference for the Tram is illegal? If there are any other agreements with any party including the MTA that RIOC is relying upon to assert that a resident and worker boarding preference for the Tram is illegal, please send me copies and consider my request an extension of the prior FOIL request. Also, please consider this an appeal of the decision not to provide RIOC's full legal analysis for Tram boarding preference.... On January 10, RIOC Associate General Counsel Lada Stasko answered: Please be advised that RIOC did not enter to any Tramway franchise agreement with the City other than that was provided to you. RIOC hereby acknowledges receipt of your appeal below. We will respond to it pursuant to Public Officer Law (POL) §89(4)(a) within ten (10) business days of the receipt on January 9, 2025. RIOC also acknowledges your follow-up FOIL request for additional records. Please be advised that we need to review the responsive records – which are inter-agency agreements with MTA - to ensure that they are not exempt from disclosure under POL §87(2). We will notify you of our progress within twenty (20) business days. Thank you for your attention. On January 13, I suggested: Can a solution be found that overcomes RIOC's purported legal obstacle for providing priority Roosevelt Island Tram boarding to those who use the Tram for essential transportation purposes before those using the Tram as an amusement sightseeing attraction? How about this? RIOC sets up a permitting system to issue an annual Roosevelt Island Fast Line Pass that is available to everyone, resident, worker or visitor. The Fast Line Pass must be picked up in person on Roosevelt Island at least 24 hours before it can be used. The Fast Line Pass allows the holder to board the Tram before a person who does not have a Fast Line Pass. A person who only rides the Tram as a one time sightseeing attraction is less likely to obtain the Fast Line Pass than a regular user of the Tram. Logistics would need to be figured out for how the Fast Line Pass would work in practice, but the bottom line is that Roosevelt Island residents, workers and anyone else who uses the Roosevelt Island Tram for transportation purposes will have priority boarding over those using it for one time sightseeing amusement attraction. Tomorrow the supporters of Roosevelt Island Tram boarding priority preferences for residents and workers are holding a strategy planning session. You're invited to share your ideas. Meeting organizer Paul Krikler adds: We do not to want to wait while RIOC conducts a search for the new CEO. That alone could easily take 6-9 months. Presumably, that person will want some time before taking any big decisions, of which this will be but one of many. We are not prepared to wait for 12-18 months.

After receiving RIOC's response to my FOIL request, later that day I replied to RIOC: