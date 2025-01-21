RIOC Explains Why Roosevelt Island Public Safety Department Did Not Respond To Report Of Lewd Incident At Subway Platform Mezzanine And Reason For PSD Officers Stationed Inside Duane Reade Store

A Roosevelt Island resident reported on January 17:

Who should we call when there are people on our subway platform that need help? This morning as you get on the mezzanine my husband sees woman pulling down a guys pants to his ankles. Have some drug paraphernalia. Woman looks up at him and asks what are you looking at. Go to work. Called the public safety and they said we don’t have jurisdiction there and our radios don’t work Another guy called and he was told to call the cop in the booth.

I asked Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Communications Director Bryant Daniels if RIOC had any comment on the matter.





Mr Daniels answered:

It's correct that we don’t have jurisdiction on the subway platform, the NYC Transit Police do. In those non-emergency instances like a lewd incident, the best thing for subway riders to do is dial 911, which is the fastest way to get those who do have jurisdiction on site, or alert the MTA station attendant. PSD will obviously respond if it’s a life-threatening emergency, but we still don’t have jurisdiction in the subways.

What we mean about the radios is that PSD is not hooked into the NYPD radio system, so we can’t radio them for assistance.

Another resident asked: