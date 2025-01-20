You're Invited To "Journeys" A Free RIHS Lecture By Roosevelt Island Resident Dr Roma Bhattacharjea, An Expert On Gender And Family Policy, At The Roosevelt Island Public Library Tuesday January 21

The Roosevelt Island Historical Society (RIHS) is hosting a free lecture 6:30 PM Tuesday January 31 at the Roosevelt Island NY Public Library (504 Main Street.

The Roosevelt Island Library and the Roosevelt Island Historical Society are pleased to host Dr. Roma Bhattacharjea. An expert in gender and family policy who has worked with the United Nations Development Program and Unicef. Roma is a long time Roosevelt Island resident and active in our community.

According to RIHS: