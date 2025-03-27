Rosie The Roosevelt Island Wild Turkey Joins Other Residents Morning Slog On Way For Their Tram Or Subway Commute To Work And A Roosevelt Island Cooper Hawk Is Watching You
Roosevelt Island social media reports on our wildlife neighbors.
Amy Namdar shares a photo of a Cooper Hawk resting on a Roosevelt Island balcony yesterday morning.
Rosie The Roosevelt Island Turkey joining other residents on morning walk for their Tram or Subway commute https://t.co/OMAfaJbonG— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) March 27, 2025
It's probably best if Rosie and the Cooper Hawk never meet.
