Rosie The Roosevelt Island Wild Turkey Joins Other Residents Morning Slog On Way For Their Tram Or Subway Commute To Work And A Roosevelt Island Cooper Hawk Is Watching You

Roosevelt Island social media reports on our wildlife neighbors.

Rosie The Roosevelt Island Turkey joining other residents on morning walk for their Tram or Subway commute https://t.co/OMAfaJbonG — Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) March 27, 2025

Amy Namdar shares a photo of a Cooper Hawk resting on a Roosevelt Island balcony yesterday morning.

It's probably best if Rosie and the Cooper Hawk never meet.