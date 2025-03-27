Thursday, March 27, 2025

Rosie The Roosevelt Island Wild Turkey Joins Other Residents Morning Slog On Way For Their Tram Or Subway Commute To Work And A Roosevelt Island Cooper Hawk Is Watching You

Roosevelt Island social media reports on our wildlife neighbors.

Amy Namdar shares a photo of a Cooper Hawk resting on a Roosevelt Island balcony yesterday morning.

It's probably best if Rosie and the Cooper Hawk never meet.

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 3:55:00 PM

Labels: , ,

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )