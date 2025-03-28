Roosevelt Island Little League Baseball Registration Still Open For Upcoming 10 Game Season Beginning In April - Volunteer Coaches Needed Too

Roosevelt Island Little League Baseball season is about to begin.

According to the Child Center NYC Roosevelt Island Beacon 217 Little League program:

Good afternoon Roosevelt Island Families,

We are excited to announce that we are still accepting spots for Little League! As of right now, registration is open for T-Ball and Majors divisions. To ensure your child’s spot, please submit all the required documents as soon as possible.

Important Reminders:

If your child is already enrolled in the Beacon after-school program, you don’t need to submit a new application. Simply email the required documents and complete the survey.

Registration is in high demand this year, so don’t wait—sign up as soon as possible!

Contact Us:

For questions or concerns, email us at beacon217@childcenterny.org .You’ll receive a confirmation email from the Beacon admin team regarding your child’s acceptance into the Little League program.

We’re looking forward to another exciting, safe, and competitive baseball season. Let’s play ball!

Age Groups:

The league will include two divisions:

T-Ball (5–6 years)

Majors (11–15 years)

Note: Beginner 7-year-olds may be placed in T-Ball.

Season Highlights:

The season kicks off with a 10-game schedule beginning on April 5th, with games on Saturdays and 1–2 weeknights. Special events include:

All-Star Game

Team Picture Day

Playoffs & Championship Game

All-Girls Game to conclude the season

We are committed to recruiting dedicated parents, young professionals, and community leaders as coaches to ensure a meaningful and enriching experience for all players.

Please note: All league event dates are subject to change.

Registration Steps:

To register your child, please complete the following steps: Fill out the online registration form at Discover DYCD. Email an updated medical form to beacon217@childcenterny.org. Complete the mandatory survey

Thank you, and we look forward to another exciting Little League season!