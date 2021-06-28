1500 Tickets Available For Macy's July 4 Fireworks Celebration Viewing At Roosevelt Island FDR Four Freedoms Park Says RIOC - Online Ticket Registration Opens Wednesday June 30 But Unclear If Ticket Priority For Roosevelt Island Residents As In All Other Prior Years
The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) announced this afternoon:
Absent from the RIOC announcement is any indication that Roosevelt Island residents will receive priority in registering for the online July 4 Fireworks Celebration tickets at FDR Park which has been the practice in all other prior years.
New York's iconic fireworks display returns to the East River this year and Roosevelt Island will once again be a viewing location. The show begins at approximately 9:25 PM on Sunday, July 4th. More details about the show are available at Macys.com.
The Cornell Tech campus will be open and available to the public as a viewing location, starting at 12 PM.
- No ticket is needed for access but wristbands will be given out upon entry.
- Entrance is first-come, first-serve.
- All visitors will be subject to airport-style security.
- No entry is permitted after 9 PM. Latecomers will not be admitted.
- For full event details go to: rioc.ny.gov/373
FDR Four Freedoms State Park will host a limited-ticket viewing from 6 PM-10:30 PM.
- Registration is required and will open on Wednesday, June 30th at 1 PM. For details on tickets go to: rioc.ny.gov/587
- 1,500 tickets are available for Four Freedoms Park.
- You can register for up to FOUR free tickets PER HOUSEHOLD using your name, address, and email address.
- Only attendees with tickets will be allowed to enter Four Freedoms Park; no tickets will be available at the door.
- No entry is permitted after 9 PM. Latecomers will not be admitted.
All attendees who have NOT been vaccinated against COVID-19 are reminded to kindly wear a mask throughout the event.
Please be sure to review our Prohibited Items list for the event at: rioc.ny.gov/588 and stay tuned for further July 4th guidance about island transportation, closures, and other important updates.
Upon any potential safety concerns or overcrowding, we reserve the right to limit access to Roosevelt Island and the fireworks viewing locations. Thank you.
Upon receiving the announcement, I asked RIOC Public Information Officer Amy Smith:
Will Roosevelt Island residents be given priority to get the online tickets as has been done in previous years?
Stay tuned for any update from RIOC to my question about ticket priority for
Roosevelt Island residents.
The Cornell Cafe is expected to be closed for July 4.
Captain Jenkins and Chief Brown of Roosevelt Island Public Safety met on Roosevelt Island to plan for the 4th of July fireworks detail to keep you safe. @RIOCny @NYPDQueensNorth @NYPD108Pct pic.twitter.com/psq5mWxroH— NYPD 114th Precinct (@NYPD114Pct) June 16, 2021
The
2018 July 4 Macy's Fireworks
celebration was the last time Roosevelt Island had a great view. Here was the
July 4 2018 fireworks finale seen from FDR 4 Freedoms Park.
