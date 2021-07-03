RIOC Says Roosevelt Island FDR Park July 4 Fireworks Celebration Viewing Tickets Limited Due To Health & Public Safety Concerns And They Do Not Reserve Tickets For Staff- No Answer Why Residents Were Not Given Ticket Priority As In Past Years And If Tickets Are Distributed Through Other Sources
Many Roosevelt Island residents are outraged over the way the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) handled last Wednesday's online ticket registration for viewing the July 4 Macy's Fireworks Celebration at FDR Four Freedoms Park.
As reported Wednesday, June 30:
At 1 PM today, the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) opened online ticket registration for July 4 Fireworks viewing celebration at the FDR 4 Freedoms Park. Last Monday, RIOC announced that 1500 tickets would be available and added yesterday:...
... By 1:03 PM today, tickets were no longer available.....
.... I asked if residents received tickets. Among the responses:
- Who do these tickets go to? I logged on at 12:59 to check and it said it wasn’t available yet. When I logged on exactly at 1pm, and clicked register it said the tickets were no longer available.
- Smells fishy, or at least not well executed. No way these tickets went to residents only
I managed to snag a pair. I had my finger on the button at 12:59p and my info was preloaded. I figured they’d go in minutes. This really should be a residents priority event.— NamelyNorm (@NamelyNorm) July 1, 2021
Later that day I asked RIOC Public Information Officer Amy Smith:
How many total tickets were available for the July 4 FDR Park Fireworks viewing online registration today?RIOC said on Monday there were 1500 tickets but the Eventbrite registration page said only 1100 tickets were available.Which number is accurate? Why are the numbers different?Also, are there any tickets distributed through sources other than the online registration process?If yes, how many tickets and what are those other sources?
RIOC replied yesterday:
Over the course of 20 years, Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (RIOC) has provided safe, enjoyable, and accessible opportunities to view the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular. In so doing, RIOC has proudly partnered with community stakeholders such as FDR Four Freedoms State Park and Cornell Tech, among others, to optimize viewing experiences for this event. However, RIOC also has an obligation to maintain the health and public safety of its community and visitors alike. And, in order to do so, certain public safety controls such as ticketing, wrist-banding, security checkpoints, cooling stations, and first-aid must also be in place to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience within FDR Freedoms State Park and the lawns at Cornell Tech.
As such RIOC reserves the right to limit capacity in an effort to accomplish this mandate. And, despite rumors that have circulated in the community, RIOC has not, and does not reserve tickets for staff.
We understand that this limited capacity will disappoint some residents who were unable to secure tickets to the FDR Four Freedoms State Park portion of the viewing event. But we encourage non-ticket holders to enjoy the lawns at Cornell Tech, as viewing of the fireworks will be possible at these locations. Additionally, attendees of the lawns at Cornell Tech will have full access to all event amenities including food trucks, restrooms, security checkpoints, first-aid, and cooling stations.
We wish you all a safe and happy fourth of July!
I followed up asking RIOC Public Information Officer Amy Smith:
... I think most people understand the need to limit ticket capacity for health and safety concerns.What gets residents upset is that the online ticket registration process is sold out after 2 minutes and that no process was set up to give Roosevelt Island residents priority for the tickets as has been done every year in the past.Any comment from RIOC on that issue?Also:
How many total tickets were available for the July 4 FDR Park Fireworks viewing online registration today?RIOC said on Monday there were 1500 tickets but the Eventbrite registration page said only 1100 tickets were available.Which number is accurate? Why are the numbers different?Also, are there any tickets distributed through sources other than the online registration process? Does FDR Park, NY State or any other entity have an allotment of tickets?
If yes, how many tickets and what are those other sources?...
No response from RIOC.
I learned today, not from RIOC, that tickets (number currently unknown) were given to the Roosevelt Island Disabled Association and Roosevelt Island Seniors Association for distribution to their members.
It's interesting to note that the Macy's July 4 Fireworks info page is discouraging people from visiting Roosevelt Island and Hunters Point South Waterfront Park, both prime viewing spots,
