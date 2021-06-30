Watch CUNY TV Diverse City Program Report On Roosevelt Island - Utopia Beginnings As A Cheaper, Quieter, Car Free Alternative To Manhattan, RIDA's Struggle To Successfully Build Hope Memorial Depicting FDR In A Wheelchair, Coler Covid Crisis, Nightmarish Asylum History, Underground Garbage Removal & More
According to CUNY TV:
DiverseCITY highlights the beautiful mosaic that is New York, one neighborhood at a time. The monthly series features a bit of history, shares community issues of concern, and profiles businesses that are unique to their neighborhood. Hosted by Zyphus Lebrun (Study With the Best, Independent Sources), the show hopes to familiarize New Yorkers with their neighboring communities.
Our Roosevelt Island neighborhood was the subject of June 16 CUNY DiverseCity program
It's well done and interesting. Watch.
