Watch Video Highlights Of Roosevelt Island Jazz Jam At Gallery RIVAA Celebrating Return Of Live Music After Long Covid Lapse - Can't Wait For More Roosevelt Island Live Music
Gallery RIVAA hosted a Jazz Jam this afternoon celebrating the return of live music after a long lapse due to the Covid pandemic. Take a listen to a few minutes of wonderful live music.
The musicians were:
- Susheel Kurien Guitar
- Steven Golub tenor,
- Erik Swimmer Tenor.
- Nobu Yamasaki bass,
- Nicole keys,
- Christine Reisner vocal and violin,
- Ron Kushner keys,
- Kaz Oguro alto,
- Roger Flather drums,
- Dan Yalisove clarinet
