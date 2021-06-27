Sunday, June 27, 2021

Watch Video Highlights Of Roosevelt Island Jazz Jam At Gallery RIVAA Celebrating Return Of Live Music After Long Covid Lapse - Can't Wait For More Roosevelt Island Live Music

Gallery RIVAA hosted a Jazz Jam this afternoon celebrating the return of live music after a long lapse due to the Covid pandemic. Take a listen to a few minutes of wonderful live music.

The musicians were:

  • Susheel Kurien Guitar 
  • Steven Golub tenor, 
  •  Erik Swimmer Tenor. 
  • Nobu Yamasaki bass, 
  • Nicole keys, 
  • Christine Reisner vocal and violin, 
  • Ron Kushner keys, 
  • Kaz Oguro alto, 
  • Roger Flather drums, 
  • Dan Yalisove clarinet
If you want to play in the next Roosevelt Island Jazz Jam, please contact 10044jazz@gmail.com

