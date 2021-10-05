Buried Treasure, Covid 19 Test Site, Shoppers Bus, Used Clothing Drop Off Bin, RIOC Directors Residency Requirement, Broken Sidewalks, Overflowing Garbage Cans & $5 Yoga Classes Among Concerns Raised By Roosevelt Island Residents At RIOC Board Meeting Public Session
Roosevelt Island residents can ask questions or share concerns about local issues during the opening Public Session before the start of every Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Board of Directors meeting.
Prior to the September 29 RIOC Board meeting, questions and comments from the community submitted to the Public Session included:
- Resumption of Senior Citizens Shoppers Red Bus to Costco and Long Island City,
- PS/IS 217 parents asked for the return of a Roosevelt Island Covid 19 test site,
- Request for used clothing drop off bin,
- Paving broken sidewalks and streets,
- Why do RIOC Board Directors who are no longer Roosevelt Island residents remain on the RIOC Board,
- Public Purpose Fund grants have not been received by local organizations,
- Expedition Unknown TV program seeks permission to look for buried treasure on Roosevelt Island,
- Trees should be planted for shade in new concrete surface area next to the Public Library,
- Overflowing garbage cans in Southtown Riverwalk Commons and
- Return of $5 Yoga Classes at Sportspark
RIOC Board Members and staff rarely respond to questions during any Public Session though they sometimes do or address the subject during the actual Board meeting.
Here's the September 29 RIOC Board Meeting Public Session.
You can submit your questions or comments to a future RIOC Board Meeting Public Session here.
Video of the full September 29 RIOC Board meeting is here.
