Covid 19 Pfizer Booster & Moderna Third Dose Shot Clinic Appointments Available For Eligible Persons At Roosevelt Island NY State Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright's District Office - Roosevelt Island Vaccination Rate 76%, What You Need To Know About Covid Booster Shots
Roosevelt Island NY State Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright is sponsoring Covid 19 booster shot clinics for those seeking the Pfizer or Moderna booster vaccine.
The booster shots are free and administered in cooperation with Drug Mart Pharmacy at Seawright’s district office located at 1485 York Ave., near 79th Street.
The all-day clinics are scheduled for Friday, October 8, Tuesday, October 12 and Tuesday October 19.. Appointments available from 9 AM until 6 PM. "We are happy to partner with Assemblymember Seawright to help serve our community," said Drug Mart owner Ilana Aminov, RPh.
The Pfizer booster shot is available for individuals 65 and over, and for individuals 18-64 who live in a nursing home or long term care facility, or for those who have an underlying medical condition, or at increased risk of COVID-19 exposure due at their jobsite (for example, health care workers), or where they live or frequently visit such as homeless shelters.
To schedule an appointment for the Pfizer booster shot visit:
https://drugmart.fullslate.
com/services/1486?location= 1436&start=5019
The Moderna booster shot is available for people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised or have a weakened immune system. They are eligible for a third dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine 28 days after their second shot as part of their initial vaccination series.
To schedule an appointment for the Moderna booster, visit:
https://drugmart.fullslate.
com/services/1187?location= 1436&start=5019
Call Assemblymember Seawright’s office at 212-288-4607 for further assistance.
The Roosevelt Island Duane Reade/Walgreens is offering Covid 19 Vaccinations but not booster shots yet.
According to the NYC Health Department Covid Statistics for Roosevelt Island Zip Code 10044, as of today, of an estimated population of 11,571:
- 8882 residents have at least one dose of vaccination (76.1%)
- 8388 residents fully vaccinated (71.87%)
Here's latest info on Covid 19 vaccinations and booster shots.
0 comments :
Post a Comment