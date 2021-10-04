Roosevelt Island Parent Disgusted At Broken Beer Bottles And Cigarette Butts Everywhere At Grandpa Al Lewis Playground - Grandpa Munster Would Not Be Pleased
The Grandpa Al Lewis Playground at Capobianco Park across the street from PS/IS 217
Apparently it is also popular with evening beer drinkers and smokers. A Roosevelt Island parent reported yesterday
First off thanks for everything you do with the blog. It’s a huge asset for the residents of Roosevelt Island.
This morning I took my children to Al Lewis Playground and was disgusted to see broken beer bottles
and cigarette butts everywhere.
Wanted to bring it to your attention. Thanks again.
I forwarded info on to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC).
The children's playground was named after long time Roosevelt Island resident Al Lewis who played Grandpa Munster on the 1960's TV Program.
More info on Grandpa Al Lewis
0 comments :
Post a Comment