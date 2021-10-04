Upcoming Programs This Month At The Roosevelt Island NYPL Branch - Gigantic Gilgamesh Discussion,Terrifying Tuesday Movies, Lecture On The Cemetaries Of Queens, Conditional Citizens; On Belonging In America Book Talk & More
Patrons, I have so many programs for you today that I can’t contain my excitement or describe them all to you here! Take a look at these flyers and see for yourself! They are all amazing beyond words! pic.twitter.com/GCVyHKRg4T— RooseveltIslandLib (@LibRoosevelt) October 4, 2021
One final flyer! pic.twitter.com/VlIo1Ttk9C— RooseveltIslandLib (@LibRoosevelt) October 4, 2021
As previously reported, according to Roosevelt Island NYPL branch manager Carlos Chavez:
... Patrons can stay at the library as long as they want during our hours of operation. All our computers are back in service that includes desktops and laptops. You can reserve them with your library card. We also have photocopying services and scanning services available and our community room is also back in service....
