Sponsored Post - Mexican Inspired Cuisine On Menu For 1:1 Foods Wednesday, October 6 Pop Up Lunch At Roosevelt Island Cornell Tech Cafe - Reviews From Past 1:1 Foods Cornell Tech Cafe Pop Up Lunches Have Been Delicious

Mexican Inspired Cuisine On Menu For 1:1 Foods Wednesday, October 6 Pop Up Lunch At Roosevelt Island Cornell Tech Cafe
Brooklyn based 1:1 Foods
is a culinary social enterprise that has been collaborating with the
Constellation Culinary Group
bringing a tasty and innovative Lunchtime Pop Up menu to the
The Café at Cornell Tech
The 1:1 Foods Mexican cuisine inspired menu for tomorrow Wednesday October 6
at the Cornell Tech Cafe is:
Who We Are
1:1 Foods is a culinary social enterprise dedicated to community-led food justice in Brooklyn. We not only make good food, but we do good — investing our profits, culinary resources, and compensated labor into grassroots food justice work in Brooklyn.
What We Do
We provide boutique drop-off and on-site catering services, launch collaborative pop-ups across Brooklyn, and organize special culinary and community events. We emphasize sourcing seasonal product from local, values-aligned farms and producers.
Why We Do It
We believe access to good food is a human right. We invest 100% of our profits to support community-based, people-centered food justice work—primarily through collaborative operation of the FIG Food Security Program, which delivers fresh local produce and weekly groceries to New Yorkers fighting food apartheid. We also offer culinary services and operational support at low-to-no cost to other local grassroots organizations committed to transforming the food system.Constellation Culinary Group x 1:1 Foods
In our partnership with Constellation Culinary Group, 1:1 Foods is highlighting incredible, mission-aligned chefs from Brooklyn and beyond. Each week, we serve up a unique menu crafted by a local chef in our rotating Guest Chef Series!
I spoke with.1;1 Foods founder Tadesh Inagaki and Culinary Director Kyrelle Leefatt last July about their food justice mission and upcoming Roosevelt Island Pop Up menus with a series of rotating chefs.
Stop by the Cafe at Cornell Tech and have a taste of the 1:1 Foods menu.Reviews from past Pop Up lunches have been delicious.
