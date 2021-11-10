Roosevelt Island Disabled Association Food Pantry Looking For Strong Volunteers To Assist Unloading Boxes From Trucks Into Cultural Center Thursday And Friday Mornings - Can You Help?
Roosevelt Island Disabled Association
(RIDA) President Wendy Hersh reports
The Roosevelt Island Disabled Association is looking for volunteers to assist with unloading boxes from truck into cultural center on Thursday and Friday mornings. You must be able to lift and carry heavy boxes and due to RIOC guidelines, you must be vaccinated. Please contact Wendy hersh at whersh@nyc.rr.com.Image Of Food Pantry Boxes Being Unloaded In 2020 Ms Hersh adds:
The RIDA Food Pantry will continue serving the community each Friday from 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM, at the Cultural Center (548A Main Street). Due to the weather, the new line location for winter: Please line up in front of 546 Main St., with line the going south, and kindly follow the below guidelines:
- Bring Identification.
- If you do not feel well, stay home.
- Please practice social distancing while waiting in line.
- Wear a mask.
- Bring a shopping cart or bag.
- Proof of vaccination will be required for entry each visit.
- If you have not been vaccinated, you will be given a bag at the door.
- Be courteous and considerate to. volunteers and each other!
Ms Hersh showed us the Roosevelt Island Food Pantry when it was located in the Senior Center last February.
