Thursday, November 11, 2021

Veterans Day 2021, Thank You To All Members Of The United States Military For Your Service - Roosevelt Island NY State Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright Honors Women In Service At Veterans Day Tribute Ceremony In Central Park Overseas Service League Flagstaff And Grove

Today, November 11 is Veterans Day.

According to History.com:

On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, an armistice, or temporary cessation of hostilities, was declared between the Allied nations and Germany in the First World War, then known as "the Great War." Commemorated as Armistice Day beginning the following year, November 11th became a legal federal holiday in the United States in 1938. In the aftermath of World War II and the Korean War, Armistice Day became Veterans Day, a holiday dedicated to American veterans of all wars...


Last Tuesday, Roosevelt Island's NY State Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright was among the organizers of the Women In Service Veterans Day Tribute Ceremony in Central Park.

According to the the American Red Cross in Greater New York:

Two day days before Veterans Day, New York State Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright presents the “Exceptional Women in Service Award” to Governor Kathy Hochul during the third annual women in service Veterans Day Tribute Ceremony at the recently rediscovered Overseas Service League Flagstaff and Grove.

The occasion will pay special homage to a few women, including women veterans and volunteers, who have served our country and our local communities. Honorees include 

  • Brigadier General Loree Sutton, 
  • US Army (Retired); 
  • Theresa Tobin, Chief of Interagency Operations, 
  • New York Police Department; Michelle Fitzsimmons, 
  • Battalion Chief, Fire Department of New York City; 
  • Zeita Merchant, Captain, US Coast Guard; 
  • Yesenia Mata – Executive Director, La Colmena; 
  • Dottie Brier – Disaster Mental Health Volunteer, American Red Cross in Greater NY.

The event is co-organized by the Office of Assemblymember Rebecca Seawright, The Howard Teich Network, The American Red Cross in Greater NY and community partners including the Columbus Citizens Foundation and the Eastside WWI Centennial Commemoration.

I spoke with Assembly Member Seawright shortly after the ceremony.

 WCBS New York reported on the ceremony.

 

Remarks from NY State Governor Kathy Hochul.

NYC Department of Veterans Services Commissioner James Hendon gave a wonderful speech.

   

Highly recommend listening to what Zeita Merchant, Captain, US Coast Guard said, particularly her poem.

Here's video of the entire November 9 Women In Service Veterans Day Tribute Ceremony at the recently rediscovered  Overseas Service League Flagstaff and Grove. in Central Park at 69th Street & 5th Avenue.

Thank you for your service to the members of United States military.

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 8:03:00 PM

Labels: , , , ,

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )