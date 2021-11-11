Veterans Day 2021, Thank You To All Members Of The United States Military For Your Service - Roosevelt Island NY State Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright Honors Women In Service At Veterans Day Tribute Ceremony In Central Park Overseas Service League Flagstaff And Grove
Today, November 11 is Veterans Day.
According to History.com:
On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, an armistice, or temporary cessation of hostilities, was declared between the Allied nations and Germany in the First World War, then known as "the Great War." Commemorated as Armistice Day beginning the following year, November 11th became a legal federal holiday in the United States in 1938. In the aftermath of World War II and the Korean War, Armistice Day became Veterans Day, a holiday dedicated to American veterans of all wars...
To all our veterans, past and present: we thank you, we honor you, and we remember always what you have done for us. pic.twitter.com/L4sBQnnmDF— President Biden (@POTUS) November 11, 2021
Last Tuesday, Roosevelt Island's NY State Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright was among the organizers of the Women In Service Veterans Day Tribute Ceremony in Central Park.
According to the the American Red Cross in Greater New York:
What an honor to present the women in service award to our @GovKathyHochul at our Women’s Veterans Day tribute. Congratulations to all of the honorees and thank you for joining us on this very special occasion. pic.twitter.com/Up5Utm014g— Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright (@SeawrightForNY) November 9, 2021
Two day days before Veterans Day, New York State Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright presents the “Exceptional Women in Service Award” to Governor Kathy Hochul during the third annual women in service Veterans Day Tribute Ceremony at the recently rediscovered Overseas Service League Flagstaff and Grove.
The occasion will pay special homage to a few women, including women veterans and volunteers, who have served our country and our local communities. Honorees include
- Brigadier General Loree Sutton,
- US Army (Retired);
- Theresa Tobin, Chief of Interagency Operations,
- New York Police Department; Michelle Fitzsimmons,
- Battalion Chief, Fire Department of New York City;
- Zeita Merchant, Captain, US Coast Guard;
- Yesenia Mata – Executive Director, La Colmena;
- Dottie Brier – Disaster Mental Health Volunteer, American Red Cross in Greater NY.
The event is co-organized by the Office of Assemblymember Rebecca Seawright, The Howard Teich Network, The American Red Cross in Greater NY and community partners including the Columbus Citizens Foundation and the Eastside WWI Centennial Commemoration.
I spoke with
Assembly Member Seawright
shortly after the ceremony.
WCBS New York
reported on the ceremony.
Remarks from
NY State Governor Kathy Hochul.
NYC Department of Veterans Services
Commissioner
James Hendon
gave a wonderful speech.
Highly recommend listening to what Zeita Merchant, Captain, US Coast Guard
said, particularly her poem.
Here's video of the entire November 9 Women In Service Veterans Day Tribute
Ceremony at the recently rediscovered
Overseas Service League Flagstaff and Grove. in
Central Park
at 69th Street & 5th Avenue.
Our veterans are heroes.— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) November 11, 2021
They’re also our neighbors and our fellow New Yorkers.
Take a moment this morning to listen to @NYCVeterans Commissioner @JamesHendonNYC and some of his fellow veterans on what their service means to them. #VeteransDay
pic.twitter.com/joWjfjyvaF
We launched #VetConnectPro, an #employment tool to help NYC #veterans find jobs & advance their careers.— NYC Department of Veterans' Services (@nycveterans) November 11, 2021
The site features a #military skills translator, a dashboard w/ job postings from NYC agencies, info on civil service exams, & more: https://t.co/xS9E7ZbR7K #NYCVeteransDay21 https://t.co/DaZlZNYhCz
Today, we honor those who dedicated their lives to protecting our country.— Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) November 11, 2021
More than gratitude, we owe our heroes & their families the resources & opportunities they deserve. On behalf of 20 million New Yorkers, I thank every single one of them for their service. #VeteransDay pic.twitter.com/cpQGPX62D4
Thank you for your service to the members of United States military.
Too often, our women veterans are overlooked despite centuries of service to our country.— Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) November 11, 2021
Today we created the Women Veterans Advisory Committee to help @NewYorkVeterans locate, educate, and advocate for all New York women veterans. 2/
