Roosevelt Island Manhattan Park Plaza Sidewalk Areas Packed With Parked Cars Today On A Sunday Afternoon - Residents Not Happy, What's Going On?
According to Manhattan Park building management:
Residents at the Roosevelt Island Manhattan Park apartments have been complaining about the use of the Plaza sidewalk areas adjacent to their buildings being used as a parking lot by numerous vehicles over the last several months.
During the October 19 Roosevelt Island Residents Association (RIRA) Public Safety Committee (PSC) meeting, Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Public Safety Department Deputy Chief Anthony Amoroso advised the PSC that:... The management offices can park on their property. We have no say whether it's Manhattan Park, Rivercross, they can park their vehicles on their property. It's how they access their property that we have a say....
The parking on the site is temporary while motor gate garage is under going repairs. We apologize for any inconvenience.
Today, on a Sunday afternoon, the Manhattan Park plaza sidewalk area were packed with cars.
Who is parking here?
Manhattan Park residents reacted on an earlier Roosevelt Islander Instagram post about this subject:
- I think it sucks. It was a lovely plaza with a lovely view that now looks like shit and creates a dangerous situation with cars driving where there shouldn't be cars. And just because the property is "private" property doesn't mean it is, or should be okay. There are often zoning laws, and there should be here, that could prevent this kind of use of property, private or otherwise. The whole Island is going to hell on a handbasket.
- No cars are going on the green area. If I understand, this is the paved area in between buildings in Manhattan park. I don’t see hoe anyone can use that for recreation. Or how it has anything to do with the Octagon. As a resident, the only thing that I am concerned about is that these cars are not driving on the promenade.
- I think it sucks. It was a lovely plaza with a lovely view that now looks like shit and creates a dangerous situation with cars driving where there shouldn't be cars. And just because the property is "private" property doesn't mean it is, or should be okay. There are often zoning laws, and there should be here, that could prevent this kind of use of property, private or otherwise. The whole Island is going to hell on a handbasket.
- This shows a total disregard from @manhattanparkapartments to its residents. These areas are not meant for parking. The amount of cars is out of control. Since when is it acceptable to have cars driving on the sidewalks and blocking stairs??
0 comments :
Post a Comment