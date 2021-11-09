Kids Of All Ages Had Fun At Last Saturday's Roosevelt Island Pumpkin Smash With NYC Compost Hosted By Big Reuse Turning Halloween Waste To Rich Nutrient Soil Compost
Community pumpkin-smashing events aim to cut down on Halloween's contribution to America's food waste problem and reap the benefits of composting.#citylabarchive https://t.co/ztcVt1Fstr— Bloomberg CityLab (@CityLab) November 4, 2021
The NYC Compost Project hosted by Big Reuse brought theImage From Ghila Krajzman Photography
Roosevelt Island Pumpkin SmashImage From Ghila Krajzman
to the Manhattan Park Lower Lawn last Saturday November 6. As previously reported:
... Get your pumpkin therapy on!
Come smash, chop and throw pumpkins to break ‘em into bits so that our partners from NYC Compost Project hosted by Big Reuse can give ‘em a new life as nutrient-rich compost, which comes right back to amend our island soils....
Roosevelt Island kids of all ages took up the Pumpkin Smash call with great enthusiasm.
I spoke with Roosevelt Island resident and iDig2Learn founder Christina Delfico at the Pumpkin Smash.
According to Ms Delfico:
... We're trying to beat our record of a thousand pounds of pumpkin smashed in 2019 so hopefully we'll collect all the pumpkins today smash them up and Big Reuse will change them into compost and we hope to break our record so thanks to everyone who came out today this is pretty amazing...
... We are piloting a new group called Scan Scraps so if you're grumpy about dropping your food scraps and want to be incentivized come by the Scans Scaps table and you can get a free bin and and App and a way to track your scraps for incentives like in metro cards or local business incentives from our Roosevelt Island community...
NYC Compost hosted by Big Reuse representative Gil Lopez said of the Roosevelt Island Pumpkin Smash:
... This is one of the few happening in New York City this year. We're really excited to get out here and talk to people about the importance of diverting all organic waste including in pumpkins but also talking to people about their everyday kitchen waste which they can bring to the farmers market here on Roosevelt Island every week during farmers market ...
