Sponsored Post - Grow NYC Third Annual Roosevelt Island Stop N Swap Free Community Reuse Event Saturday November 13 - Bring Items You No Longer Need To Give Away, Take Something New Home With You, Reduce, Reuse And Save Money This Holiday Season
According to Grow NYC:
iDig2Learn's Ms Delfico adds:
New Yorkers looking to reduce, reuse, and save money this holiday season are invited to participate in Stop ‘N’ Swap®, a free community reuse event organized by local non-profit GrowNYC, in collaboration with iDig2Learn and the Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation.
Give the gift of a cleaner future by joining the ever-growing reuse community for the holidays! “Reuse is one of the best ways to conserve natural resources, prevent waste and pollution, and save money,” said Christina Salvi, Risk and Safety Coordinator of GrowNYC’s Zero Waste Programs.
The public is invited to bring clean, portable, reusable items to share with those who can use them. No one is required to bring something to take something — you can simply show up with a bag and see what’s free for the taking. Books, toys, fashionable clothing, housewares, and electronics are just some of the offerings; furniture and other large items are not accepted at the swap. Anything leftover at the end of the day is donated or recycled. All participants must be wearing a mask regardless of vaccination status.
WHAT: Free Stop ‘N’ Swap Community Reuse Event
WHEN: Saturday, November 13, 12pm-3pm
WHERE: Outdoor Schoolyard at P.S./I.S. 217, 646 Main St., Roosevelt Island *This is an outdoor event. In case of inclement weather, event will be held at The Helix, across Main Street
Since 2007, GrowNYC Stop ‘N’ Swaps have developed a regular following among thrifty and environmentally conscious New Yorkers. “The average NYC household discards about 2,000 pounds of waste a year. By reusing through events like Stop ‘N’ Swap, NYC residents can take part in diverting some of the 2.5 million tons of refuse disposed of each year, keeping them out of landfills and incinerators,” said Marcel Van Ooyen, GrowNYC President and CEO. “In fact, it’s a triple-win; in addition to economic and environmental benefits, they also build community as New Yorkers come out and meet their neighbors.”
When GrowNYC called to offer their free Stop N’ Swap goods exchange event to Roosevelt Island we said yes before they even finished their sentence.
This will be the third time we have partnered and Islanders love the idea of reuse and dropping off their gently used toys, household goods and clothing and picking up a few new-to-you items neighbors no longer need.
And our 2019 Swap yielded over 6,300 pounds of good quality items during the 3 hour event and more than 80% if those items went back to neighbors with the rest was donated to Goodwill.
Here’s how it works, bring portable items in working condition to the 217 schoolyard at 645 Main Street from noon to 3pm Saturday 11/13. GrowNYC will weigh them and set them out on tables. You don’t have to drop to take, so look around the apartment for those nice items you no longer use and give them the gift of a new home or just stop by.
As one young islander said, “It’s like a thrift shop but free.”
See you at the Swap!
Ms Delfico and Grow NYC's Victoria Dearborn describe the very successful 2018 Roosevelt Island Stop N Swap
and our local Girl Scouts encourage us all
to recycle at the Roosevelt Island Stop N Swap.
0 comments :
Post a Comment