Watch Video Of Roosevelt Island Piazzolla 100 Music & Dance Group Wonderful Performance Of El Nuevo Tango At FDR Four Freedoms Park - Do You Have Suggestions For Future Public Programming At FDR Four Freedoms Park?
Leonardo Suarez Paz and Olga Suarez Paz are Roosevelt Island residents and artists.
Leonardo is the Artistic Director and Olga the Executive Director of PIAZZOLLA 100:
Last October 17, the Four Freedoms Park Conservancy hosted a free sunset performance of Leonardo Suarez Paz's PIAZZOLLA 100: El Nuevo Tango,
Four Freedoms Park Conservancy was honored to host Leonardo Suarez Paz's Piazzolla 100 at FDR Four Freedoms State Park!— Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms State Park (@4FreedomsPark) November 8, 2021
What public programming would you like to see at FDR Four Freedoms State Park next? pic.twitter.com/m9Z0xF62HK
Here's a brief look at the wonderful Piazzolla 100 El Nuevo Tango performance at the Roosevelt Island FDR Four Freedoms Park.
Do you have any suggestions for more public programming at the Roosevelt Island FDR 4 Freedoms Park?
Check the Between 4 Freedoms public art installation at the park this weekend.
