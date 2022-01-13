Free Covid 19 KN95 Masks And At Home Tests Will Be Distributed Friday January 14 At Roosevelt Island Food Pantry By RIDA And NYC Council Member Julie Menin - RI Covid Vaccine Booster Clinic Today Arranged By Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright Administered By Zeel
Roosevelt Island Disabled Association (RIDA) President Wendy Hersh reports:
We distributed KN95 masks and at-home tests with @HolmesIsaacs + @EVANGELIST_SC today and will be on Roosevelt Island this Friday at 4pm across from Good Shepherd Plaza at 546 Main Street! pic.twitter.com/iDIRZoZCuk— Julie Menin (@JulieMenin) January 12, 2022
The RIDA Food Pantry will be open this Friday. Council Member Julie Menin in collaboration with the Roosevelt Island Disabled Association will be distributing KN95 masks at the RIDA Food Pantry in the 546 Main St Lobby this Friday January 14th from 4-5pm. Let's keep our island safe!A spokesperson for Roosevelt Island NYC Council Member Julie Menin adds:
... the Covid rapid tests are the take-home rapid tests (they come two in a kit) and we got it from Borough President Mark Levine.
Earlier today, Roosevelt Island NY State Assembly Member Rebecca Seawight arranged for a Moderna Covid Booster vaccination clinicRoosevelt Island Carter Burden Senior Center administered by Zeel, a health care provider.
According to this press release from Zeel:
"We're pleased to partner with Zeel as we continue to deliver booster shots to the fight against the COVID-19 variants," said Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright, who has sponsored a total of seven vaccine or booster clinics on the Upper East Side, Yorkville, and Roosevelt Island. Seawright said that Zeel's delivery of the Moderna booster is vital in ensuring that all communities are properly protected in accordance with CDC guidelines.
Since April 2021, New York City-based Zeel has vaccinated tens of thousands of New Yorkers, at 150 New York City public schools, at thousands of homes, and at pop-up locations from Times Square to Coney Island.
Said Zeel Founder and CEO Samer Hamadeh,“I am particularly proud of our tireless teams of providers, who are out in the field getting boosters into the arms of those who need them the most. We are grateful to Assembly Member Seawright and organizations like the Brooklyn and Queens Chambers of Commerce, who see the urgency in this program and are doing everything they can to get as many people, especially at-risk populations and essential workers, boosted as possible.”
Zeel’s citywide network of more than 200 nurses and 200 drivers and administrators have been working around the clock for almost a year. From the city’s most venerated museums to celebrated restaurants like East Harlem’s Rao’s, Zeel has been on-site vaccinating and boosting the essential workers that are the very lifeblood of the city....
