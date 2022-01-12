Megan Brown, Top Chef At Roosevelt Island Graduate Hotel Panorama Room Cocktail Bar And Anything At All Restaurant Featured In Ebony - A Remarkable Journey From Homelessness To Culinary Institute Of America, Davos And Now Roosevelt Island Graduate Hotel
Meet Megan Brown, the Top Chef Firing Up Change https://t.co/7cYcOhWPx4— Network Community Services® (@networkserveyou) January 11, 2022
Cooking isn’t an applied science to most. But for Megan Brown, the restaurant serves as their lab. Brown is the executive chef at the Graduate Hotel Roosevelt Island’s chic eateri… https://t.co/ktWvXj1P1t
According to Ebony:
Cooking isn’t an applied science to most. But for Megan Brown, the restaurant serves as their lab. Brown is the executive chef at the Graduate Hotel Roosevelt Island’s chic eateries Anything at All (think casual yet sophisticated university library) and the Panorama Room (a posh rooftop retreat). ...
... After dropping out of high school and becoming homeless, Brown eventually earned a GED and decided to enroll in culinary school. “Food saved my life,” says Brown....
Click here for the full Ebony article.
Learn more about Chef Megan Brown's journey from homelessness to the Culinary Institute of America and now Roosevelt Island's Graduate Hotel from this 2019 Hub Culture video.
0 comments :
Post a Comment