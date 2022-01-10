Roosevelt Island NYC Ferry Service Suspended Since Last Friday Due To Landing Mechanical Issue - Service Resumption Anticipated In Next Couple Of Days
Roosevelt Island NYC Ferry service was suspended due to a mechanical issue for the second time that week.
2nd time this week mechanical problems at Roosevelt Island @NYCferry landing caused service suspension. Service resumed a few hours later the first time https://t.co/K8PFboyo2T— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) January 8, 2022
Service was still suspended today. I asked the NYC Ferry operator:
The Roosevelt Island NYC Ferry landing is suspended again.Last Friday and continuing to date it has been out of service due to mechanical issues.When do you anticipate the Ferry resuming Roosevelt Island ferry service? What is the mechanical issue and is it the same one that caused Roosevelt Island ferry service suspension earlier last week?...
A NYC Economic Development Corp spokesperson replied today:
NYC Ferry is working diligently to restore Roosevelt Island service as quickly as possible. Commuters should follow NYC Ferry for immediate updates. We apologize for any inconvenience to riders.According to NYC Ferry:
The issue that led us to close the landing for a few hours last week is the same issue that came up this weekend: there is a small amount of wiring on the landing that we need to replace. We anticipate that we will be able to make this repair in the next couple of days, allowing us to re-open the landing shortly after.
