Roosevelt Island Tram Maintenance Starts Tomorrow With Only 1 Cabin Running Thru At Least End Of 2021, RIOC Places Queuing Barriers Preparing For Long Lines - Red Bus Shuttle To And From Manhattan 3 - 8:30 PM
The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) placed yellow queuing barriers
in front of the Roosevelt Island Tram station in preparation for long
lines that will result from the upcoming Tram maintenance program that will leave
only 1 Cabin in service thru at least the end of 2021 starting tomorrow.
According to RIOC:
A reminder that, beginning tomorrow, Monday, November 15th, Leitner-POMA, operators of the R.I. Tram, will begin maintenance work on both cabins to continue ensuring the safe operations of the Tram.
During this work, which is scheduled to last through the end of December 2021 (weather dependent), only one Tram cabin will be in operation at a time. The Tram will operate on an as needed “load and go” departure throughout its regular hours of operation.
Please plan your travel accordingly, as long lines for the Tram can be expected during rush hour. To supplement Tram service during this planned work period, the RIOC Red Bus will be providing free shuttle service, to and from Manhattan, Mondays – Fridays, from 3 PM – 8:30 PM.
Schedules for Red Bus Shuttle and regular service below:
Roosevelt Island to Manhattan Shuttle
- Departs hourly from the R.I. Tram Station (300 Main St.), making all northbound local stops to Capobianco Field (opposite P.S./I.S. 217), before heading into Manhattan.
- First trip will depart from the R.I. Tram Station at 3 PM
- Last trip will depart from the R.I. Tram Station at 8 PM
Manhattan to Roosevelt Island Shuttle
Regular Red Bus Service:
- Departs on the half hour from the southwest side of 2nd Avenue, between 58th & 59th Streets, and will make all southbound local bus stops (starting with 591 Main St.) to the R.I. Tram Station
- Last trip will depart Manhattan at 8:30 PM
- Will continue normal morning rush hour schedule from 7 AM – 10 AM, with pick up at the R.I. Tram station approximately every 7 ½ minutes
- Will continue to operate from 10 AM – 3 PM, with pick up at the R.I. Tram Station approximately every 15 minutes
- No changes to regular evening rush hour schedule
- No changes to regular weekend serviceAlternative Transportation Options:
For real time service alerts and updates on MTA service, visit: mta.info/weekender or call 511
0 comments :
Post a Comment