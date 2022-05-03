Filthy Roosevelt Island Motorgate Interior And Exterior Getting A Power Washing Says RIOC

According to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC):

Please be advised, RIOC will begin interior and exterior power washing at the Motorgate Atrium and the Helix area beginning the week of 4/25/22. All public areas will be cordoned off and protection will be installed at the interior entrances within the garage. Elevator access to the garage will be maintained at all times. Directional signs will be posted within the Atrium to guide access to the elevators. The anticipated duration of this project is two months.

Yesterday, work was being done washing the exterior of the Motorgate Atrium

