NYC Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch Unveils Brand New Bike Lane Sweeper And Plow To Be Deployed Beggining In July For All Protected Bike Lanes - Take A Look

During a May 3 press briefing, newly named NYC Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisc h unveiled for the first time a brand new bike lane sweeper and plow.

Take a look.

Roosevelt Island does not have any protected bike lanes so equipment will not be used here.

Ms Tisch did address the status of the Big Reuse Long Island City Compost Facility that serves Roosevelt Island, Western Queens and parts of Brooklyn and is in danger of being closed. her response here.