Roosevelt Island Graduate Hotel Hosting How To Be A Financial Grown Up Wednesday Evening May 4 - Fireside Chat About How To Focus Your Finances In Your 20's Followed By Networking At Panorama Room Rooftop Cocktail Bar

The Roosevelt Island Graduate Hotel on Cornell Tech campus is hosting:

on Wednesday, May 4.

According to the organizers Eventbrite page:

NYC College students and recent graduates – Join SoFi and The Financial Diet for a night out on Roosevelt Island!

Hosted at the lively Graduate Hotel, we'll start the night off with networking alongside FREE snacks, swag & beverages. Then, we'll move into the content portion of the night, where Chelsea Fagan, founder and CEO of The Financial Diet, and SoFi’s Brian Walsh will be hosting a financial fireside chat about how to focus on your finances in your 20's. Bring your questions and appetites, and even a friend or two!

TIMELINE:

6:00-7:00 pm: Check-In + networking with light food and drinks @ The Cherry Blossom Room & The Minnehanonck Ballroom on the 3rd floor.

7:00-7:45 pm: Join Chelsea Fagan, founder and CEO of The Financial Diet, and SoFi’s Brian Walsh for a financial fireside chat.

7:45-8:45 pm: Continued Networking with light food and drinks on the Panorama Room rooftop bar and lounge!