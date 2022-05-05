Roosevelt Island, Queens And Brooklyn Food Scrap Composters Will Continue To Be Served By Big Reuse Says NYC Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch - "I Am 100% Committed To Taking Care Of Big Reuse" She Adds

Green Roosevelt Island Neighbors (GRIN) founder and Haki Compost Collective volunteer Anthony Longo is concerned about the continued viability of the Roosevelt Island Food scrap drop off site located every Saturday next to the Farmers Market behind the Good Shepherd Church.

Roosevelt Island Saturday Food Scrap Drop Off Site New Location Behind Church At Good Shepherd Plaza Farmers Market Starting Tomorrow - Sign Up To Volunteer For The Roosevelt Island Food Scrap Site With Haki Compost Collectivehttps://t.co/81DCwTEaKQ pic.twitter.com/So6rnDrK45 — Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) April 22, 2022

Roosevelt Island’s organic matter gets turned into compost by the NYC Compost project hosted by BIG Reuse at their site in LIC Under the Queensboro bridge. The facilities have been under threat of being replaced by vehicles from the Parks department. What can be done to ensure that this site can continue to operate on the spot they built? And if they must be relocated what progress has been made in finding them a new site?

Mr Longo reports:

During a press briefing yesterday, I asked newly named NYC Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch about efforts to expand the curbside composting program and the status of the Big Reuse Long Island City Compost Facility that serves Roosevelt Island, Western Queens and parts of Brooklyn. According to Ms Tisch:



... We have an alternate site for Big Reuse in Greenpoint. We are not going to let the community that has been served by that location go unserved.

NYC Sanitation Assistant Commissioner Of Public Affairs Josh Goodman reported:



They have the site in Long Island City now and we have space in Greenpoint where if they lose the Long Island City site they can come to Greenpoint. so this is all sort of in flux but Big Reuse will be taken care of one way or another.

Ms Tisch added:

I am 100% percent committed to taking care of Big Reuse.

As previously reported, come along on a virtual tour of the Big Reuse Long Island City Compost facility taken in May 2021.

More on the dispute between Big Reuse and NYC Parks Department for the site beneath Queensboro Bridge here.

Here's the entire press briefing by Ms Tisch to NYC ethnic and community media.