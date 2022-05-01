Sunday, May 1, 2022

TD 5 Boro Bike Tour Riders Crossing The Queensboro Bridge Seen From Roosevelt Island Tram

Billy Freeland shares view of the the TD 5 Boro Bike Tour Riders crossing the Queensboro Bridge seen from the Roosevelt Island Tram today.

Former Roosevelt Island/Upper East Side NYC Council Member Ben Kallos shows us view of Roosevelt Island and the Cornell Tech campus from the Queensboro Bridge during his 5 Boro Bike ride today. NBC New York Channel 4 reports on today's 5 Boro Bike tour.

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 8:30:00 PM

Labels: , ,

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )