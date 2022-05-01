TD 5 Boro Bike Tour Riders Crossing The Queensboro Bridge Seen From Roosevelt Island Tram

Billy Freeland shares view of the the TD 5 Boro Bike Tour Riders crossing the Queensboro Bridge seen from the Roosevelt Island Tram today.

Good to have the @bikenewyork #5BoroBikeTour back in May!



Thank you @NYCMayor and @NYC_DOT for the extra hour to make this the largest ride in the country.



Now we need one more hour to be the biggest on the planet because #NYC is the biggest and the best! pic.twitter.com/iBsm4M02OR