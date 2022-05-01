TD 5 Boro Bike Tour Riders Crossing The Queensboro Bridge Seen From Roosevelt Island Tram
Billy Freeland shares view of the the TD 5 Boro Bike Tour Riders crossing the Queensboro Bridge seen from the Roosevelt Island Tram today.
Former Roosevelt Island/Upper East Side NYC Council Member Ben Kallos shows us view of Roosevelt Island and the Cornell Tech campus from the Queensboro Bridge during his 5 Boro Bike ride today.
Forgot that I snapped this pic on the journey back — the Queensboro Bridge jam-packed with Five Boro Bike Tour cyclists as the iconic Roosevelt Island red tram passes overhead. #bikenyc pic.twitter.com/iz7gQurC8W— Billy Freeland 🚴♂️🚠 (@BillyFreelandNY) May 1, 2022
NBC New York Channel 4 reports on today's 5 Boro Bike tour.
Good to have the @bikenewyork #5BoroBikeTour back in May!— Ben Kallos (@kallos) May 1, 2022
Thank you @NYCMayor and @NYC_DOT for the extra hour to make this the largest ride in the country.
Now we need one more hour to be the biggest on the planet because #NYC is the biggest and the best! pic.twitter.com/iBsm4M02OR
