TD 5 Boro Bike Tour Riders Crossing The Queensboro Bridge Seen From Roosevelt Island Tram

Billy Freeland shares view of the the TD 5 Boro Bike Tour Riders crossing the Queensboro Bridge seen from the Roosevelt Island Tram today.

Forgot that I snapped this pic on the journey back — the Queensboro Bridge jam-packed with Five Boro Bike Tour cyclists as the iconic Roosevelt Island red tram passes overhead. #bikenyc pic.twitter.com/iz7gQurC8W — Billy Freeland 🚴‍♂️🚠 (@BillyFreelandNY) May 1, 2022

Good to have the @bikenewyork #5BoroBikeTour back in May!



Thank you @NYCMayor and @NYC_DOT for the extra hour to make this the largest ride in the country.



Now we need one more hour to be the biggest on the planet because #NYC is the biggest and the best! pic.twitter.com/iBsm4M02OR — Ben Kallos (@kallos) May 1, 2022

Former Roosevelt Island/Upper East Side NYC Council Member Ben Kallos shows us view of Roosevelt Island and the Cornell Tech campus from the Queensboro Bridge during his 5 Boro Bike ride today. NBC New York Channel 4 reports on today's 5 Boro Bike tour.