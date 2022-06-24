A Piece Of New York Reviews Roosevelt Island Panorama Room Brunch - It's A 5 Star Experience With Breathtaking Views!

According to A Piece Of New York You Tube Channel:

What's better than brunch? How about brunch with a breathtaking view! Located atop the Graduate Hotel on Roosevelt Island, Panorama Room is a trendy and modern rooftop bar/lounge. It serves up fanciful cocktails and tasty small plates, as well as amazing views. The venue is perfectly situated on the East River to offer up the cityscape of Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and even a bit of the Bronx.

I'm usually not a brunch guy, but I polished off my selection of brunch plates and was thoroughly impressed by each dish. The dishes were creative, decadent (caviar, quail eggs, and gold dust?), and highly Instagram-able. While this was not a boozy brunch (this time), I plan on coming back one evening to sample their cocktail offering and check out the night view. Come along for this food adventure!