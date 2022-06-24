Friday, June 24, 2022

Re-Elect Democrat Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright, Fighting For You Getting Results, Our Voice On Roosevelt Island For The Issues That Matter - Early Voting Thru Sunday June 26, Election Day Tuesday June 28

Website

Instagram

Twitter

Early voting is currently underway thru June 26 with Election Day on June 28. Roosevelt Island residents can vote early at Gallery RIVAA (527 Main Street) and at PS/IS 217 (645 Main Street) on Election Day.

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 3:52:00 PM

Labels:

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )