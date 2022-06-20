First There Was Sundance,Then Tribeca And Now 2nd Annual Roosevelt Island Film Festival Taking Place June 23 To 26 At Main Street Theatre, Get Your Tickets Now For Movies, Red Carpet Opening, Info Panels And Awards Ceremony - Local Filmmakers Too

Roosevelt Island movie lovers are in for a real treat this week - our very own Roosevelt Island Film Festival. The Second Annual Roosevelt Island Film Festival will take place Thursday June 23 thru Sunday June 26 at the Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance (548 Main Street).



President/Founders Toni Vitale and long-time resident Daniel Jordano announce a terrific lineup for the 2nd Annual ROOSEVELT ISLAND FILM FESTIVAL June 23-26th at the Main St. Theater and Dance Alliance.

THE ROOSEVELT ISLAND FILM FESTIVAL is dedicated to the discovery and development of independent American and International filmmakers. The festival seeks to discover, support, and inspire independent film, and introduce audiences to new exceptional works in Feature Films and Short Films in addition to special categories such as Female Filmmaker, Emerging NYC Filmmakers, Comedy, and Foreign Language Films.

This year’s selections include local films as well as international offerings from Spain, Germany, France, England and Nigeria.

“This year's mixture of films is unique. Quality artistic films with a mixture of genres by Female filmmakers, New York, and Foreign filmmakers. It takes you on a cinematic ride. says Toni Vitale. “We have several films about aging artists and their struggles, and about non-traditional love and its challenges. We were surprised as themes were revealed this year”, said Daniel Jordano. There is “Frankie” about the coming out of a transgender and “Now You See Us” about the struggle of aging actresses, one among many comedies this year.





“We expanded the festival by a day for our second year and I’m glad we did because we needed to make room for so many excellent films.'' said Toni. “We are also pleased that two films in the festival are actually helmed by Island residents,” said Daniel.

“Aaron with 2As” about an actor plagued by self doubt, was directed by Island House resident, Michael Goldburg and “Removal” about an immigrant struggle with the system was produced and directed by Island couple, Shu-Ying Chung and James Rosenthal

There is also the addition of two no cost discussion panels this year with accomplished filmmakers. “Making the Most of Your Short Film” Saturday at 2pm and “The Future of Indie Filmmaking” Sunday at 2pm.

There will be a Red Carpet Opening Ceremony on Thursday with a lineup including “A Bird Flew In” starring Jeff Fahey and Derek Jacobi. The festival culminates in the awards ceremony at The Sanctuary, 851 Main St. on Sunday evening where they will bestow the GOLDEN TRAM to the best in festival, followed by an outdoor closing party, with Roosevelt Island’s own hip hop legend, Drew Carter, or “Grandmaster Dee” of Whodini on the turntables.

Go to rifilmfestival2022.eventbrite. com for Tickets and use the promo code - indiefilms - for 30% off the ticket price, or visit rooseveltislandfilmfestival. com for the full schedule.