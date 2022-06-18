Bubble Gum Pop, A Celebration Of Pride And Self Expression From The Joffrey Ballet Danced At Roosevelt Island FDR Four Freedoms Park - Watch The Video And Try To Recreate Your Favorite Moves
Happy #PrideMonth 🌈 Stay tuned for a special project created by Action Lines dropping tomorrow on all of our social channels! #DanceYourFreedom— The Joffrey Ballet (@joffreyballet) June 16, 2022
Starring: Fernando Duarte
❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 pic.twitter.com/WqZ46LH6kV
According to the Joffrey Ballet You Tube Channel:
More info about the Joffrey Ballet at their website.
“Bubble Gum Pop” is an unapologetic explosion of self expression. This June, celebrate your Pride and #danceyourfreedom by recreating your favorite moves from this video at the Progress Pride staircase at Four Freedoms Park on Roosevelt Island in New York or near any Pride flag in your city.
“Bubble Gum Pop” is a collaboration between The Joffrey Ballet, Action Lines, and The Four Freedoms Park Conservatory. Starring Joffrey Artist Fernando Duarte
Visit the Roosevelt Island FDR 4 Freedoms Park to practice your favorite Bubble Gum Pop dance move or just relax and enjoy a relaxing day like today.
