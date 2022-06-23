Roosevelt Island Residents Joyce Short And Mark Block Running For NY Democratic Party State Committee With Support Of Top State Party Leadership - Oppenents Erica Vladimer & Jeremy Berman Claim That's A Problem

Roosevelt Island residents Joyce Short and Marc Jonas Block are running for the NY Democratic Party State Committee for the 76 Assembly District which represents Roosevelt Island and the Upper East Side.

According to Ms Short:

Each State Assembly District gets 2 Committee Members, a man and a woman. Voting for Marc and for me helps Roosevelt Island have two duly elected committee members who actually live in our community. We have never had one in the almost 47 years I've lived on Roosevelt Island. I believe that contributes to Roosevelt Island's needs being overlooked by NY State's government. Being an elected State Committee Member is a political policy, not a government position. But it has a significant affect on government. They are tasked with a number of influential priorities: Oversight for campaign spending

Creating the Democratic Party's platform in NY State

Selecting National Democratic Committee Members

Providing endorsements for candidates throughout NY State

Oversight over the party's Ethics Code

Encouraging political activism As the present Committeewoman has stated, the party's established leaders have long seen the party's treasury as their campaign's piggy bank. In principle, however, those funds are raised to support new-comers with fresh ideas who will grow the future of the democratic party. As a senior, I recognize how important it is to be able to pass the baton to the next generation of leaders. Among a host of other issues, I'd like to make sure the Democratic Party addresses two important things..... No residential community in NY State should ever be deprived of democratic government. Our legislators throughout NY State have either turned a blind eye, or are unaware of this situation on Roosevelt Island. I intend to change that. I have long fought for changes in our laws to conquer the pandemic of sexual assault, sex trafficking and domestic violence. Legislators have ignored the transformational changes that are needed. I aim to change that as well. Residents in any Assembly District can impact government through Democratic Clubs. We don't have one on Roosevelt Island. I believe we need to change that. Any resident who would like to take part in the formation of a Democratic Club for Roosevelt Island can contact me at jm_short@ymail.com.

I spoke with Ms Short

and Mr Block

during Roosevelt Island Day about their running for the NY Democratic Party State Committee for the 76 Assembly District. Watch the videos to hear what they have to say.



Erica Vladimer and Jeremy Berman are running against Ms Short and Mr Block for the 76 AD Democratic Party State Committee. According to their website:

How will Erica and Jeremy reform State Committee? Increasing access to voting

Building the bench

Training Democratic candidates for office across New York

Professionalizing the New York Democratic Party and reducing bureaucracy

Walking the “ethics” walk

Building a Party platform for all New Yorkers For more details on how we plan to accomplish these goals, see our full Policy Platform.

I spoke with Ms Vladimer and Mr Berman recently at the Roosevelt Island Farmers Market.

Supporters of Ms Vladimer and Mr Berman have gone to Twitter to attack the fundraising of Ms Short and Mr Block.

This is such a complete and utter disgrace that goes so far beyond this one State Committee race. It's unbelievable how thoroughly rotten the NYS Democratic Party leadership is, and how completely infiltrated with Republican saboteurs. — Ben Wetzler (@bd_wetz) June 20, 2022

ICYMI: The chair of the state Dem party and a few of his friends have decided to dump over $24,000 into our little State Committee race. I guess because he knows @EricaForNY and @JeremyBermanNY would actually work to make the State Party stronger.https://t.co/8ZCxWGZ60b — Kim Moscaritolo (@kimmosc) June 22, 2022

Mr. Block responds:

The referenced tweet is nothing more than an attempt to fabricate an issue that does not exist. Joyce and I, in compliance with election laws, made disclosures of contributions received by our campaigns. There is nothing nefarious with compliance with disclosure laws, support by party leadership or raising campaign capital. The merits of our campaigns are supported by knowledgeable folks who understand the far reach of the positions for which we are campaigning. The claims are ludicrous, including the idea that the Democratic Party of New York is controlled by the Republican Party. If the tweeter was serious, they should have checked their facts including how to spell my name. The truth of the matter is that Joyce and I are both long-time residents with strong community ties. We are serious about this election.

Ms Short responds:

State Committee members are entrusted with policy making for the entire State, even though we're elected district by district. Similarly, when I served as RIRA's Secretary and Government Relations Chair for many years, although Common Council members were elected by our individual building's residents, we served for the common good of the community. NY State Committee Members also impact the National Democratic Committee, hence interest from outside NY State. There's no surprise that a knowledgeable person, who recognizes the far-reaching role of NYS Democratic Committee Members, supports Marc and I. One of the many reasons we're running for Committee positions is to provide Roosevelt Islanders with a seat at an important political table where we've never had a voice. Being acknowledged by a party leader is evidence that our voices are welcomed and and that Marc and I have already made an impact.

The Upper East Side Patch has more on the campaign donation issue.

Early voting for State Committee members is currently underway thru June 26 with Election Day on June 28. Roosevelt Island residents can vote early at Gallery RIVAA (527 Main Street) and at PS/IS 217 (645 Main Street) on Election Day.