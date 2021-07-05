Scenes Before, During & After Roosevelt Island Macy's July 4 Independence Day Fireworks Celebration, Spectacular Views From FDR 4 Freedoms Park & Roosevelt Island Bridge, Large Crowds Leaving After Fireworks At Tram And Subway But Handled Well By RIOC And NYPD - Ticket Distribution Questions Remain Unanswered So Far
Happy 4th! @cornell_tech @Rooseveltisland pic.twitter.com/LAOopSMF7e— FernandoGomezBaquero (@FerGomezBaquero) July 5, 2021
Roosevelt Island was a spectacular place to watch the Macy's July 4 Independence Day Fireworks Celebration last evening.
The
FDR 4 Freedoms Park
was a prime viewing location
We had the best seats for the #MacysFireworks #HappyFourth on #rooseveltisland today. Definitely a sight to see.— Miguel+◢⇅ (@LTEstyles) July 5, 2021
CC: @Rooseveltisland pic.twitter.com/Cj50FQHLjQ
The Roosevelt Island Bridge had great views of the fireworks too.
July 4 Independence Day Celebration Macy’s Fireworks seen from Roosevelt Island FDR @4FreedomsPark - WOW pic.twitter.com/Q8dVp3BWZt— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) July 5, 2021
@Rooseveltisland real Islanders know the bridge is the best place to see the fireworks pic.twitter.com/dt3ARamrpa— LJ Rader (@LJ_Rader) July 5, 2021
Watch video of the full fireworks show seen from the Roosevelt Island Bridge
and FDR Four Freedoms Park
I was told that by 8 PM, approximately 4800 people entered through the Sportspark checkpoint
Jexas Teff
has it right:
Props to all the men and women in uniform who spent their holiday working a double to ensure everyone else got to have a safe and fun night! and so does
yes indeed. Was definitely a fun and safe experience thanks to them!
Good job by Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC), NYPD and NYCEM Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) volunteers with crowd control and keeping folks safe for the July 4 celebration.
Still to be questioned and answered are the issues regarding RIOC online
lottery registration ticketing process and distribution of tickets outside of
that process.
As reported July 3, I asked RIOC Public Information Officer Amy Smith:
... I think most people understand the need to limit ticket capacity for health and safety concerns.What gets residents upset is that the online ticket registration process is sold out after 2 minutes and that no process was set up to give Roosevelt Island residents priority for the tickets as has been done every year in the past.Any comment from RIOC on that issue?Also:
How many total tickets were available for the July 4 FDR Park Fireworks viewing online registration today?RIOC said on Monday there were 1500 tickets but the Eventbrite registration page said only 1100 tickets were available.Which number is accurate? Why are the numbers different?Also, are there any tickets distributed through sources other than the online registration process? Does FDR Park, NY State or any other entity have an allotment of tickets?
If yes, how many tickets and what are those other sources?...
No response yet from RIOC.
I've been told that tickets (number currently unknown) were given to the
Roosevelt Island Disabled Association, Carter Burden Roosevelt Island Senior
Center and Roosevelt Island Seniors Association for distribution to their
members. In my view, nothing wrong with RIOC giving tickets to these groups
but RIOC should be transparent about what groups and individuals are receiving
tickets outside of the lottery process.
It was a wonderful night and felt good to be able to celebrate in a crowd after the past year of Covid 19 social distancing practices.
