UPDATE On Sailboat Mast Hitting Roosevelt Island Bridge Yesterday Morning - Close Up Photos And Video Show FDNY Water Rescue From Fast Moving East River Current
As reported yesterday:
Sailboat Hits The Roosevelt Island Bridge This Morning, Mast Fails To Clear Under The Bridge And Boat Turns Over In East River - Water Rescue By FDNY And NYPDAccording to the FDNY Instagram Page:
Yesterday, #FDNY members were a able assist a sailboat that become disabled and lodged under the Roosevelt Island Bridge in Queens. FDNY Marine Companies alongside FDNY Rescue Operations Units were able to remove the occupant safely while operating in a swift current. FDNY members then worked in-conjunction with the Department of Transportation Bridge operators to dislodge the sailboat.
Here's an eyewitness video report of what happened.
Roosevelt Island Bridge
Lat / Lon: N 40° 45.814' / W 073° 56.761'
Bridge Type: Lift
Vertical Clearance (Closed): 40.00 ft.
Horizontal Clearance: 403.00 ft.
Schedule: The draw of the Roosevelt Island bridge shall open on signal if at least two hour advance notice is given to the drawtender at the Grand Street/Avenue bridge, mile 3.1 across Newtown Creek (East Branch), the New York Department of Transportation (NYCDOT) Radio Hotline or NYCDOT Bridge Operations Office. In the event the drawtender is at Borden Avenue or Hunters Point Avenue bridges mile 1.2 and 1.4, respectively, across Dutch Kills, up to an additional half hour delay may be required.
