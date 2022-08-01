Watch Debate Tomorrow August 2 Between Carolyn Maloney, Jerry Nadler And Suraj Patel For NY Congressional District 12 Democratic Party Nomination To Represent Roosevelt Island and Manhattan's East And West Sides - Tweet Your Questions To NY1 And WNYC

WNYC and New York1 are hosting a debate tomorrow evening, August 2, between the Democratic Party Candidates

for the 12th Congressional District which includes Roosevelt Island, the East Side and West Side of Manhattan.



See the full map at https://newyork.redistrictingandyou.org

Carolyn Maloney is the long time incumbent, a powerful Congressional Committee Chair of the House Oversight Committee and is well known to Roosevelt Island residents

for her many years of service to Roosevelt Island and knowledge of community issues.

Jerry Nadler is a long time Congressman representing the West Side of Manhattan and a powerful House Committee Chair of the Judiciary Committee. Mr Nadler spoke to Roosevelt Island residents during Roosevelt Island Day last June 11

although he acknowledged not being familiar with specific Roosevelt Island issues.

Suraj Patel is an attorney who came close to defeating Ms Maloney in the 2020 Democratic Party Primary.

WNYC previews the debate.