Watch Debate Tomorrow August 2 Between Carolyn Maloney, Jerry Nadler And Suraj Patel For NY Congressional District 12 Democratic Party Nomination To Represent Roosevelt Island and Manhattan's East And West Sides - Tweet Your Questions To NY1 And WNYC
WNYC and New York1 are hosting a debate tomorrow evening, August 2, between the Democratic Party Candidates
Tomorrow (Tuesday) at 7 pm: Big 90-minute debate between @JerryNadler, @carolyn4nyc and @surajpatelnyc. Simulcast on @ny1 and @WNYC. Moderated by @brigidbergin and yours truly. Tweet your questions! pic.twitter.com/6OX37oMh7v— Errol Louis (@errollouis) August 1, 2022
for the
12th Congressional District
which includes Roosevelt Island, the East Side and West Side of Manhattan.
See the full map at https://newyork.redistrictingandyou.org
Caught up with @CarolynBMaloney @surajpatelnyc @JerryNadler around NY-12 today ahead of their @NY1 @InsideCityHall debate tomorrow. I have a preview next on @InsideCityHall. pic.twitter.com/o8046OQBp1— Emily Ngo (@emilyngo) August 1, 2022
Carolyn Maloney is the long time incumbent, a powerful Congressional Committee Chair of the House Oversight Committee and is well known to Roosevelt Island residents
Jerry Nadler is a long time Congressman representing the West Side of Manhattan and a powerful House Committee Chair of the Judiciary Committee. Mr Nadler spoke to Roosevelt Island residents during Roosevelt Island Day last June 11
Suraj Patel is an attorney who came close to defeating Ms Maloney in the 2020 Democratic Party Primary.
Primary Election Day is August 23. Early Voting August 13-21.
