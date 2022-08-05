You're Invited To Reading Rocks - NY Public LIbrary Hosting Dance Party NYC In All 5 Boroughs Saturday August 6 And At The Roosevelt Island Library New Outdoor Plaza Too
The New York Public Library is hosting Dance Party NYC at locations in all
5 boroughs
on Saturday, August 6.
One day, five boroughs—join us on Aug 6 for #DancePartyNYC, a joyous citywide festival of music and movement! #FestivalOfNY https://t.co/Nvq2Q3XnCv— NY Public Library (@nypl) July 21, 2022
You're invited to the NYPL Dance Party NYC
tomorrow at the Roosevelt Island Public Library's
new outdoor plaza area (504 Main Street).
