Hot Dog Cart Vendor Beverage Sales Ruining Visitors Center Kiosk Business Says Roosevelt Island Historical Society President - Asks RIOC To Move Hot Dog Cart From In Front Of RIHS Visitors Center Kiosk

Roosevelt Island Historical Society (RIHS) President Judy Berdy is angry that the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) will not move the Hot Dog Cart from in front of the RIHS Visitors Center Kiosk entrance.

As you might have seen lately, the RIHS is still fighting the battle of the Hot Dog Vendor. The vendor has been parking his cart next to the kiosk entrance for weeks. No matter of pleas or complaints to RIOC will move him.



Our problem with this vendor is: Dirty cart. He wears one glove when serving food and violates health rules.

Banners hanging from Cart

No license with letter rating, though yesterday one appeared stating that the cart was inspected in January!!

No price list Our major complaint is that he has ruined our business. Beverage sales add up and we have hardly sold any since he is there.

The Tram staff have made numerous complaints about him being in front of the station (prior to construction fences) to no resolution. His cart attracts rats and vermin also gives off charcoal and fuel odors.



There is no reason why RIOC cannot move him 100 feet away from our entrance so visitors have easy access to our kiosk.



It is funny that RIOC defends the rights of this cart over an island organization and kiosk that has served the community for 15 years.

Earlier today, I asked RIOC President Shelton Haynes:

I am preparing an article for today about the Hot Dog Vendor at Tram Plaza operating and competing with the Roosevelt Island Historical Society for sale of beverages

Does the Hot Dog Vendor's permit allow him to operate in that area? If it does, why did RIOC give the Hot Dog Vendor a permit to operate so closely to the RIHS Visitors Kiosk? Has RIOC responded to any of the complaints about the Hot Dog Vendor from RIHS President Judy Berdy? ... as we discussed yesterday at the National Night Out, I just want to make sure as much as possible that the story is fair and accurate so a response from RIOC would be appreciated. ... Please let me know if RIOC will comment on this matter.

Will update if RIOC replies.

UPDATE 10:30 PM - Roosevelt Island resident Raye Schwartz adds:

The hot dog vendor is also blocking the red busstop access to and from the tram and impeding access for the elderly and disabled to have use of the tram!