Invasive Spotted Lanternfly Spotted All Over Roosevelt Island Now, Save Our Trees And Plants By Squishing Them Or Try An Insect Vacuum - What Is RIOC Doing?

Reported last September 21:

The Spotted Lanternflies have returned this summer and last month were spotted in New Jersey,  

Western New York

and now the Spotted Lanternfly has made it's way to Roosevelt Island.

Today, I asked Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) President Shelton Haynes:

I've received reports of Spotted Lanterflies infesting Roosevelt Island.

Is RIOC doing anything to identify locations where they are and killing them?

Any statement from RIOC?

No response yet from RIOC.

According to the NYC Parks Department:

... Harming our city’s wildlife is prohibited, but in an effort to slow the spread of this troublesome species, we are putting out a one-time call: if you see a spotted lanternfly, please squish and dispose of this invasive pest....

The Cornell Chronicle reports:

... “Right now, we don’t have that many tools for managing the pest other than insecticides,” Calixto said. “We need other tools, and we’re looking at new generation pesticides that are softer and more specific for controlling that pest.”...
The Staten Island Advance reports on an alternative to insecticide:
More on efforts to battle the Spotted Lanterfly.

