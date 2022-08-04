Invasive Spotted Lanternfly Spotted All Over Roosevelt Island Now, Save Our Trees And Plants By Squishing Them Or Try An Insect Vacuum - What Is RIOC Doing?

Reported last September 21:

Invasive Spotted Lanternfly Arrives On Roosevelt Island - Slow Their Spread And Save Our Trees By Squashing Them

The Spotted Lanternflies have returned this summer and last month were spotted in New Jersey,

Western New York

and now the Spotted Lanternfly has made it's way to Roosevelt Island.

Where did you see the spotted lanternfly on Roosevelt Island? — Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) August 3, 2022

There are a bunch between the ferry landing and the Queensboro bridge, on the plants in the fenced-off area between East Loop and the river. I reported them to the NY ag department but read further that they aren't taking spotted lanternfly reports from NYC anymore. — Alane Suhr (@alsuhr) August 3, 2022

Today, I asked Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) President Shelton Haynes:

I've received reports of Spotted Lanterflies infesting Roosevelt Island.

Is RIOC doing anything to identify locations where they are and killing them?

Any statement from RIOC?

No response yet from RIOC.

According to the NYC Parks Department:



... Harming our city’s wildlife is prohibited, but in an effort to slow the spread of this troublesome species, we are putting out a one-time call: if you see a spotted lanternfly, please squish and dispose of this invasive pest....

The Cornell Chronicle reports:

... “Right now, we don’t have that many tools for managing the pest other than insecticides,” Calixto said. “We need other tools, and we’re looking at new generation pesticides that are softer and more specific for controlling that pest.”...

Vacuum tackles spotted lanternfly infestations without spraying pesticides, Staten Island exterminator says https://t.co/xn8Qli2icW — SIAdvance (@siadvance) August 1, 2022

In partnership with @CornellCALS and @nyagandmarkets, @NYSIPM is leading research and extension efforts to combat the spread of #spottedlanternfly https://t.co/PQ2L8LQDB7 — New York State IPM (@NYSIPM) July 26, 2022

From providing farm workers with training in Spanish to exploring whether dogs can detect spotted lanternfly egg masses, Cornell experts are working closely with New York state agencies to keep the pest at bay. @NYSIPM @CornellCALS @tinigua @NY_ISRI https://t.co/EFEAMYDODw — Cornell Chronicle (@CornellNews) July 27, 2022