Mayor Eric Adams Visits Roosevelt Island Today With Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright, Meets With Residents To Hear Their Questions And Concerns - Takes The Tram Back To Manhattan Station And Says Roosevelt Island Is An Exciting And Special Place

NYC @nycmayor Eric Adams visited Roosevelt Island today with Assemblymember Rebecca @seawrightforny meeting with local residents and @RIOCny @RiocCeo to discuss community concerns and took ride back to Manhattan on the Roosevelt Island Tram (with mask). pic.twitter.com/kZqDvryJX7

She mentioned that one big issue was getting a Pickleball court here. He said he plays Pickleball and everybody laughed. He then began speaking and basically it was the usual - glad to be here, some people think of RI as not being part of the city, but not him. Joyce Short then yelled out "Not just the city, Manhattan". That brought a round of applause.

Then he went to questions.

Matt Katz said we're part of the city but we don't have a say in how we're governed. We need to elect our board members...





Joyce Short spoke again agreeing with Matt and reinforcing that the redistricting map needs to keep us in Manhattan.





Lynne Shinozaki invited him to an October 11th event at the Girl Puzzle. He said he'd come.





Margie Smith asked if he would fill both of his Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Board seats with residents. He said he knew he could fill two seats, but didn't commit either way to filling them with residents. Ms Smith then mentioned the need for medical facilities on the Island and at that point he said he's "a list guy". He wanted us to work with Assemblymember Seawright to put all of our issues on a list and he would address them that way.





Joyce then mentioned that Roosevelt Island sent more letters about the NYC Council preliminary redistricting plan than any other Council District, and a woman from Community Board 8 also spoke about redistricting and gave him the CB8 resolution.





Barbara Parker said there are issues with the new affordable building on the Island and he said to put it on the list and he'll address it.





That was pretty much it. So, nothing really happened, except we were able to mention some of the Island issues, but didn't get any resolutions, not that we expected any in that type of meeting. He sounded sincere and I'm going to be optimistic that we'll get something done.