Roosevelt Island Back To School Backpack And Supplies Giveaway Saturday August 27 At Good Shepherd Plaza Hosted By Roosevelt Island Disabled Association, RIOC Public Safety And Youth Center - It's Always Good To Give Back To The Community Says RIDA President Wendy Hersh

Roosevelt Island Disabled Association (RIDA) President Wendy Hersh reports:

It is always good to give back to the community...

The Roosevelt Island Disabled Association in collaboration with the Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation is proud to be able to prepare our community parents and their children for the school year. We will be giving away over 300 backpacks and supplies to children within our community. Supplies are limited and child must be present with their parent.

Summer is nearing an end, that means school is around the corner. Let’s have an evening of music and treats while you come have fun with The Roosevelt Island Disabled Association partnering with RIOC Public Safety Department and the Youth Center to distribute free backpacks with school supplies.

Backpacks will be given out while supplies last, on a first come, first-serve basis. Children must be present with a parent to receive a backpack

When you arrive, you will be directed to a volunteer to receive your backpack of choice. To minimize congestion, we ask that you wait until 4:30pm to begin lining up for the event.



Location: Good Shepherd Plaza

When: Saturday, August 27th, 2022