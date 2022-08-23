Roosevelt Island Concerts Presents Showcase Of Music Composed By Women Wednesday August 24 At Good Shepherd Community Center - You're Invited

According to Roosevelt Island Concerts:

Good Shepherd Center

Roosevelt Island Concerts Presents:

MUSIC BY WOMEN

Join us for a showcase of music composed by women this Wednesday, August 24th at Good Shepherd Center at 7:30 pm.

Fanny Mendelssohn, older sister of Felix Mendelssohn by four years, was forbidden to publish the music she wrote by her father and her brother; only after she died did Felix have her trio, Op. 11, published, in 1847. That same year, Clara Schumann, wife of Robert Schumann, published a trio of her own, Op. 17 in G-Minor.

Come hear these two trios, a Romance by Amy Beach, and songs by both Fanny and Clara transcribed and performed by outstanding RI residents Max Zeugner (bass) and Yiheng Yang (piano), as well as longtime friend Jean Schneider (piano) and RIC directors Ralph Allen (violin) and Iris Jortner (cello).

Amy Beach: Romance

Fanny Mendelssohn: Trio in D Minor, Op. 11

Fanny Mendelssohn: Selections from Lieder, Op. 9

Clara Schumann: Selections from Lieder, Op. 12

Clara Schumann: Trio in G Minor, Op.17

Our special thanks to Musicians Emergency Fund for their generous support of this concert.

PROOF OF VACCINATION IS NO LONGER REQUIRED FOR ATTENDANCE.

Though we do kindly ask that you continue to wear a mask at our concerts.

Your generous contribution keeps the series affordable:

Suggested donation: $20

Students & seniors: $10

For directions and information about the series, visit riconcerts.org.